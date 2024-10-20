Arizona couple adopts orphan Dhanbad child

Dhanbad, Oct 20 (PTI) A couple from Arizona, USA adopted a 15-month-old baby from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said.

Advertisment

Todd Bank, a trader by profession reached Dhanbad along with his sister and officials of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and completed the adoption process.

Bank's wife is a professor at Arizona University and could not travel to India as she is pregnant, officials said.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) district chairman Uttam Mukherjee on Saturday said that the USA couple adopted the girl child through Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Advertisment

The child was found abandoned in a bush along Govindpur-Dhanbad highway in 2023. She was admitted to Asarfi Hospital in a critical condition by a passerby. Mukherjee said that after getting information about it, he ensured her treatment and handed her over to Special Adoption Home Kolakushma.

"When no one came to claim the girl, CWC uploaded the information on the adoption portal," said Mukherjee.

Coincidentally the USA couple had also applied to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) for a baby child.

Advertisment

The central agency (CARA), after matching the application of Todd Bank with details on the portal, selected Dhanbad's baby child for him.

The girl was handed over to the USA resident in the presence of a CARA official, CWC chairman Mukherjee, District Child Protection Officer Sadhana Kumari, and CARA project officer Neeraj Dey among others. PTI CORR NAM RG