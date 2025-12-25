Arlekar recalls Vajpayee''s legacy as good governance

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as an initiator of good governance in the country.

He was speaking after offering floral tributes to Vajpayee on his 'smrithi divas' here, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

"Vajpayee charted the course of good governance in the country, which benefited the people," the Governor said.

Quoting Vajpayee, the Governor said the test of good governance lies in whether "the last man in the queue" is served and receives the benefits of government policies and initiatives.

The Governor cited the example of obtaining a passport, which earlier was a time-consuming process but now takes only about a week to reach one’s home, to show how good governance can ease people's lives.

He said the time has come to move towards "less government and more governance".

Arlekar also extended his warm Christmas greetings to all.

The meeting was attended by officials and staff of Lok Bhavan.