Arm, ammunition seized in separate operations in Mizoram, 3 held

Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Mizoram Police seized a firearm and ammunition in two separation operations in Lawngtlai and Siaha towns on Thursday, an official statement said.

In Lawngtlai, two persons were arrested with ammunition, the Assam Rifles said.

In another joint operation in Siaha, the Assam Rifles and state police also seized 22 mm air carbine and ammunition, it said.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, it added. PTI CORR BDC