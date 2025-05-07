Armed assailants loot jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore from bank branch in Bihar

Samastipur, May 7 (PTI) Unidentified assailants allegedly looted jewellery worth around Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash from a state-run bank’s branch in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at 11.30 am when a group of seven to eight armed persons wearing face masks and helmets stormed into the Kashipur branch of Bank of Maharashtra, they said.

“According to eyewitnesses, the assailants held the customers and bank staff at gunpoint, and emptied lockers and the cash chest before fleeing,” SP Ashok Mishra told reporters.

“Employees of the bank claimed that the gang decamped with jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash,” Mishra said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the culprits. PTI CORR PKD RBT