Armed assailants loot Rs 5 lakh from petrol refill outlet staff in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Sep 1 (PTI) Armed assailants allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh from two persons who were on their way to deposit the sum at a bank in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Chaibasa Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge, Tarun Kumar, told PTI that two staff of a petrol refill station, identified as Bimlesh Kumar and Sanjay Nandi, had gone to a state-run bank to deposit the amount.

“As soon as they alighted from their bike and started walking towards the bank, three perons assaulted them, snatched the cash kept in a bag and fled,” Kumar said.

West Singhbhum SP Rakesh Ranjan told PTI that the incident happened in a busy area at Chaibasa.

“We have scanned the CCTV footage near the bank and got some leads. The culprits will be arrested very soon,” he said.

The injured petrol pump outlet staff were discharged after primary treatment at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, officials said.

“We suspect the involvement of some insiders,” another police officer added. PTI ANB RBT