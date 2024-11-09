Advertisment
National

Armed dacoits loot jewellery shop at Patna's Kankarbagh area

NewsDrum Desk
Representative image

Patna: Four armed robbers looted a jewellery shop in the Kankarbagh area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the Kankarbagh area at around 7 pm, the police said.

Talking to reporters, Shubhank Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP-East), Patna, said four armed criminals overpowered the guards and carried out the robbery inside the jewellery shop. Preliminary investigations revealed that they looted Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh.

They carried out the robbery by taking the staff hostage at gunpoint. Later, they decamped with looted jewellery, cash and other items within a few minutes, the SP said.

"We are examining CCTV footage and collecting other relevant evidence from the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused…. and teams have been sent to different locations to apprehend them. The matter is being examined further", said the SP.

