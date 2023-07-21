Armed Forces a great career choice for those seeking adventure: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Hyderabad: The Indian Armed Forces provide a very good career option for youngsters as adventure, job satisfaction and a great quality of life are ensured, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Friday.

Advertisment

He was speaking at the centenary investiture ceremony of the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, as the chief guest of the event.

"I would like to tell you that if you want adventure, discipline, job satisfaction, great quality of life and a good career progression, then the Indian Armed Forces also are a very good option for you to choose," he said.

"Once again alluding to the eagles and the sky above, like they say, join the Indian Air Force and touch the sky with glory."

Advertisment

The Indian Armed Forces is built on the foundations of courage, discipline and dedication. But, beyond that, we are also institutions that thrive on the pursuit of excellence, he noted.

Chaudhari urged the students to imbibe in their daily lives the spirit of adventure, valour and devotion to duty and never forget the importance of team work.

"Indian Armed Forces, we have witnessed first hand, the power of collaboration and synergy. Together, we achieve the extraordinary. Similarly, in your academic and personal pursuits, seek out opportunities to work with others. Appreciate diversity and foster an inclusive environment."

Advertisment

Observing that India is on a path of rapid progress and is making strides in all spheres, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the world over, Indians have left an indelible mark and are leading from the front in many professions today.

The essence of education is not to collect degrees and qualifications but to help in development of character, expansion of intellect and developing a positive outlook to life - all of which would hold the students in good stead in the years ahead, he pointed out.

The IAF Chief also stressed on the importance of adaptability and the willingness to learn new things in a constantly-evolving world and also finding one's purpose and passion in life.

Advertisment

He also said he was happy to note that the alumni of HPS, Begumpet have reached exalted positions in their chosen careers and it is testimony to the exacting standards of the school.

"We are living in a rapidly changing and increasingly interconnected world. It is only natural that there is a tremendous desire among the youth to transform our society for the better. Today's generation not only articulates views openly but is also willing and prepared to shape society in a way that responds to their aspirations. As an informed and engaged youth, you are all the force that can truly transform our country and enable it to get rid of many malaises plaguing society," he told the students.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, a Member of the House of Lords and an HPS alumnus, said India would become the second largest economy in the world within 25 years with a GDP of USD 32 trillion and the largest economy in the world by 2060.

Lord Karan Bilimoria was the guest of honour at the event.

Some of the well-known alumni of HPS include top CEOs Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayan and Ajay Banga.