Armed forces did us proud: Tejashwi

Patna, May 11 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday heaped praise on the armed forces for "giving a befitting reply to Pakistan" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister also urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament "for feting our brave soldiers".

"We had made it clear after the Pahalgam incident that we will support the government in whatever action it takes. Our armed forces have made us proud. They have given a befitting reply to Pakistan," said Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly.

"I have made a request to the prime minister through social media which I want to repeat. A special session of Parliament should be convened so that all members can fete our brave soldiers," he said.

The young leader, however, ducked queries about "intervention" by the Donald Trump administration in the US, leading to a halt in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I have heard that a ceasefire has taken place. I do not wish to comment on that. People in the government are competent to brief the media on the same," Yadav said.

The RJD leader also urge the media to “introspect about its coverage” of the recent military operations.

“Many things were run without authentication by the government or the Army, with scarce regard for the fact that this could cause distress to those living in the affected areas.

"It is ironical for a politician to give advice to the media, which is supposed to be a beacon of light. I urge my journalist friends, with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not repeat mistakes of 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, when the scramble for live footage had hampered the anti-terror operation," he said.