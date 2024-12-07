Armed Forces Flag Day Fund: Maharashtra Guv felicitates Latur administration

Latur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Latur district administration was felicitated on Saturday by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for raising Rs 1.12 crore for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) against a target of Rs 41 lakh, an official said.

Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7 every year and the fund associated with it is used to provide penury grant, children's education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphan/disabled children grant.

The AFFDF was created to assist veterans, widows and their dependents.

Governor Radhakrishnan congratulated Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, who is also District Soldiers Welfare Board chairperson, and District Soldiers Welfare Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sharad Pandhare (retired), the official said. PTI COR BNM