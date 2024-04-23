Armed Forces Medical Services, ICMR ink MoU for collaborative research and training

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services and the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday joined hands for research in high-altitude, battle-related trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, among other areas, officials said.

A MoU was signed by Department of Health Research Secretary and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Director General Lt Gen Daljit Singh.

The MoU is for collaborative research and training with ICMR.

"The aim of the MoU is to undertake cooperative and collaborative activities, in the field of biomedical research and academics, which will address multidisciplinary scientific, technological and educational problems of relevance to the country and the armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

AFMS and ICMR have joined hands for health research in high-altitude, battle-related trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, aerospace medicine, infectious diseases and other health issues faced by armed forces personnel, it said.

Under the ambit of this MoU, various joint academic activities are also planned, including opportunity for AFMS officers to register for research under ICMR-AcSIR PhD programmes, it added. PTI KND SZM