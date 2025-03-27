Armed forces must be mobile, agile, technologically competent: Army Chief

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday emphasised that the armed forces must be mobile, agile technologically competent and capable of contributing in all spheres of national security towards achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through ‘Atmanirbharta’.

Delivering the valedictory address of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20) at the College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad here, he said the armed forces should be a key pillar of national power and a preferred security partner in the region, according to a defence release.

General Dwivedi gave a holistic roadmap of the Indian Army to become a future-ready combat force, it said.

He highlighted the Army’s commitment to becoming a technologically advanced, adaptive and self-reliant force capable of addressing complex future challenges.

He stressed the five pillars of transformation encompassing technology absorption, structural changes, human resource development and increasing cohesion between the three services, the release said.

General Dwivedi further stressed the need to move from a process driven approach to an outcome driven approach to transition from measure of performance to measure of effectiveness.

The event marked the successful completion of the flagship Higher Defence Management Course by 167 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, including 14 officers from friendly foreign nations.

HDMC is a premier program designed to equip senior military officers with strategic foresight, management expertise, and decision-making acumen crucial for higher defence management and policymaking roles, the release added.