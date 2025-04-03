Armed forces should prepare dynamic perspective planning addressing various challenges: Rajnath

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the armed forces should prepare a "dynamic perspective planning" addressing both long-term and short-term challenges, keeping in mind the current dynamic geostrategic changes and the ongoing global security scenarios.

In his address to the top brass of the Indian Army during the apex level biannual Army Commanders' Conference being held here from April 1-4, he also said doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the armed forces future ready.

"The recommendation and suggestions made by the senior leadership in such a forum as the commanders' conference should be deliberated upon, and be taken to a logical conclusion with mid-course review and modification, if required. The nation is proud of its army, and the government is committed to facilitate the army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation," Singh said.

In his address, he further said unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be "part of the future conventional wars".

Singh stressed upon the present geostrategic uncertainties and the complex world situation which effects everyone globally.

He said the present world is "an inter-connected world" and such incidents whether happening in "our neighbourhood or far off countries will effect everyone".

During the course of the conference, the army's apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh underlined that keeping in mind the present dynamic geostrategic changes and the ongoing global security scenarios, and with the uncertainties, "the armed forces should prepare a dynamic perspective planning addressing both the long-term and short-term challenges".

In the present global context, the importance of military intelligence, incorporating the modern technology, cannot be more stressed, he said.

In his address, Singh further said, "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies." On the current situation along the northern borders, Singh expressed full confidence in the troops and complemented the armed forces for standing "firm and vigil" and said the same should continue.

He praised the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has led to a quantum improvement of road communication in the borders, both western and northern, while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism, however the "proxy war by the adversary continues", the statement said.

"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF, police forces and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region, and the same should remain," he said.

Singh acknowledged the forces for their high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he said, he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas.

The defence minister also paid tributes to all the bravehearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

He complimented the significant contributions made by the army in military diplomacy to "further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies and also emphasised upon the important role of defence attaches in achieving the same." "We must deliberate on the reorientation of role of the defence attaches in line with the organisational aim," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The conference also focussed on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche technologies and assessment of impact of the various existing global situations.

A brief on the 'Year of Reforms' announced by the government earlier, was also given at the conference.

Singh reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the army, calling it "one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country".

"The Army is present in every domain from security, HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief), medical assistance, to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of Indian Army is incomparable in nation building as also in the overall national development," he said.

Singh emphasised that a regular interface of the armed forces with the emerging technologies is a must.

He lauded the initiative of discussions being done with 'NITI Aayog' on achieving the aim of 'Viksit Bharat', during this Army Commander Conference. PTI KND ZMN