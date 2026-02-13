Armed man from Bihar nabbed in Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma, Feb 13 (PTI) A man from Bihar was arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Prasad alias Rakesh Saw (54), a resident of Bihar's Jehanabad district, they said.

"The accused was arrested on Thursday on the basis of a tip-off that a suspicious person has been living in a primary government school in Gajhad Tola in Kataiya village for the past two days," SP Anudeep Singh said.

"A total of four single-shot country-made rifles and five live cartridges were recovered from him," he said.

During interrogation, Prasad told the police that he used to live with his family at a rented house in Ramgarh and worked as a labourer.

"He said that his expenses rose after he got married, and he could not meet them by working as a labourer. In the meantime, he came into contact with a person named Kaushal from Jaytipur Nimda in Bihar's Nalanda district, and started buying and selling new and old weapons," the SP told reporters.

After coming here, he started living in the government school building, when no one in the village allowed him to stay in their house, he said.

A case was registered at the Satgawan police station under the Arms Act, he added.