Armed Maoist group vandalises forest office in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) A six-member armed Maoist group vandalised a Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office near Thalapuzha in this hill district of the state on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, an officer of Thalapuzha police station said.

The officer said that according to information received from the officials of KFDC, the six-member Maoist group was armed and they damaged furniture and smashed windows of the office.

Besides that, they also shouted slogans and pasted posters, in Malayalam and Tamil, on the walls of the office before going back into the nearby forest, police said.

The posters in Malayalam demanded proper houses for workers and farmland for themselves as well as the tribal people living in the area.

Police said that statements of those who witnessed the incident are being recorded and, thereafter, an FIR will be filed. PTI HMP HMP ANE