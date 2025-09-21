Armed men loot e-commerce shipment in MP's Sagar

Sagar (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Armed robbers attacked a truck crew and looted goods intended for an e-commerce shipment on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night on National Highway-44 near Silarpur village at Charguwan trijunction in Gaurjhamar police station limits on the Sagar-Narsinghpur road, they said.

Four armed men intercepted the truck and got into it when it slowed down due to an underbridge construction work, Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha said.

They thrashed the crew, held them hostage, unloaded the truck near Mungwani, transferred the consignment into another vehicle and fled, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by truck driver Dilchan Patel, the police registered a case against unidentified robbers and began an investigation, the official said.

The driver said the truck was carrying Amazon's goods from Gurugram to Nagpur.

The police official also confirmed the truck was carrying the Amazon e-commerce platform's shipment.

Search was on for the robbers, Sinha said.

Asked about the value of the goods looted, he said it will be ascertained by the company shipping them.