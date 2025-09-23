Armed men loot shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Three men allegedly robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint and opened fire when he resisted in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. No one was injured in the robbery, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 10 pm on Monday in Gautampuri when the yet-to-be-identified assailants entered the shop, threatened the shopkeeper with a firearm and looted cash and valuables, they said.

"When the shopkeeper tried to resist, one of the accused fired a shot before fleeing the spot. Fortunately, no one sustained any injury," a senior police officer said.

The area was cordoned off soon after the incident and a team of forensic experts inspected the crime scene. Evidence has been collected for further analysis.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the suspects, officials said, adding that CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scanned to identify the culprits.

A case under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.