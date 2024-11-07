Armed men loot truck driver in Kolkata, flee with vehicle

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Five armed men robbed a truck driver at gunpoint and then fled with the vehicle, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Kakurgachi Main Road near Manicktala area here around 2am on Wednesday, he said.

Driver Devendra Chaubey claimed that after unloading the vehicle, he was driving along Manicktala Main Road towards Strand Road when a speeding car from the opposite direction stopped his way, the officer added.

"The driver alleged that five persons forcibly got into his cabin and started assaulting him without any reason before pushing him out of the lorry. They then snatched his mobile phone, money and the keys of the lorry and fled," the officer said.

Advertisment

The incident happened so fast that the driver could not note down the registration number of the private car in which the armed men came, he added.

"We are checking CCTV camera footage of the area to find out the registration of the car and which way the truck was taken. According to the details of the truck, it changed several hands before the present owner bought it. We are checking whether there is any pending payment which might have led to this crime," he told PTI. PTI SCH MNB