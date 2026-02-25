Armed men rob jewellery shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after armed men posing as customers robbed a jewellery shop and stole items worth Rs 50 lakh in Chandni Chowk here on Wednesday, official sources said.

According to preliminary information, a few men entered the shop in the Kinari Bazaar area pretending to be customers while employees were showing ornaments to other visitors, the sources said.

After engaging in a brief conversation, the accused suddenly pulled out firearms and held the staff at gunpoint. They forced the employees to hand over gold ornaments kept in the shop, police said.

Fearing for their safety, the staff complied and handed over the jewellery. The accused then fled the spot with the looted items, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Police were informed, and a team was immediately dispatched to the spot. Teams are checking CCTV footage from the shop and nearby establishments. Further investigation is underway, the source added.