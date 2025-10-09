Armed miscreants break into house, loot Rs 5 lakh in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih, Oct 9 (PTI) Around six masked miscreants armed with revolvers broke into the house of a man, and allegedly looted cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh at Chitakhara village in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours when they entered the house of Sanjay Verma through the back door.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bagodar-Saria, Dhananjay Ram, told PTI that Verma in his complaint said that he and family members were in deep sleep when the miscreants suddenly entered, and threatened them at gunpoint.

“They took away cash of Rs 2.5 lakh along with electronic equipment and jewellery," he said.

The police officer said that while leaving the house, they threatened the residents against raising an alarm and locked the house from the outside.

"We have collected evidence from CCTV cameras installed at various locations in the surrounding area, and detained a few persons for interrogation. Raids are being conducted to nab the perpetrators," the SDPO added. PTI ANB RBT