Armed robbers break into house in Bhiwandi, decamp with valuables worth over Rs 21 lakh

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) Three armed robbers allegedly broke into a house and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 21 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Old Tadali area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The men allegedly brandished knives and threatened the occupants of the house before decamping with jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh and Rs 95,000 cash, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, the official from Narpoli police station said. PTI COR ARU