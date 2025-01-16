Armed robbers kill man, loot Rs 93 lakh cash meant for ATM

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 16 (PTI) Bike-borne armed robbers shot dead a man and injured another before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for filling the SBI ATM in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Thursday, police said.

The deceased and injured had come to the ATM located on the busy Shivaji Chowk to fill the cash at 11.30 am, they said.

Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh, a security guard.

Sources said the robbers fired eight rounds to execute their crime.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and barricaded all the roads nearby.

Police have formed teams to nab the culprits. PTI GMS KH