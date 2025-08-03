Armed robbers loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Chand Bagh

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Four to five armed men allegedly looted cash and jewellery after holding the shop owner and customers hostage at a jewellery store in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Gali No 4 in Chand Bagh under the jurisdiction of Dayalpur Police Station, he said.

A team was immediately dispatched to the spot on receiving information about the robbery, police said.

"The complainant, Sadiq (27), told police that while he was attending to a customer, a group of four to five persons entered his shop and pulled down the shutter from inside," said a senior officer.

The accused, who were carrying firearms, held them at gunpoint and robbed jewellery and cash from the shop as well as from the customers present there and fled.

Senior police officers, including officials from the crime and forensic teams, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

The CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned, said the officer, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections at Dayalpur Police Station.

"Multiple teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused," he said.