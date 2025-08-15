Armed robbers loot Rs 61 lakh from cash van in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Aug 15 (PTI) Two armed men on Friday robbed more than Rs 61 lakh from a cash van heading to load money into an ATM in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said.

The incident occurred near Sinchhari Tirahe under the Gaurihar police station limits, they said.

Manish Kumar and his colleague were taking van with currency notes to an ATM kiosk in Sarbai when two men on a motorcycle intercepted them and threatened them at gunpoint before fleeing with Rs 61,17,100 cash, Luvkush Nagar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Naveen Dubey told reporters here.

The victim duo worked for a private agency and was transporting cash from Mahoba, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched to arrest them, the SDOP said. PTI COR LAL NP