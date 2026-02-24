Armies of India, US begin 3-week military exercise

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian and US armies on Tuesday kicked off a three-week military exercise at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh in line with their broader goal to enhance operational interoperability.

The 16th edition of the exercise 'Vajra Prahar' is designed to strengthen combined capabilities for conducting joint special forces operations in mountainous terrain, the Indian Army said.

The previous edition of the exercise was held at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho in the US in November, 2024.

"The aim of exercise Vajra Prahar is to promote military cooperation between India and the United States through enhanced interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics," the Army said in a statement.

It said the training will focus on a high degree of physical conditioning, joint mission planning and the execution of joint tactical drills.

"Participating troops will share best practices and operational experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and special operations tactics, techniques and procedures," the Army said.

"The exercise is expected to further deepen interoperability, mutual trust and professional camaraderie between the special forces of both nations, reinforcing the growing defence partnership between India and the United States," it said.

Separately, the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) on Tuesday began a two-week military exercise named 'Dharma Guardian' at Chaubattia in Uttarakhand.

"The aim of Exercise Dharma Guardian is to strengthen military collaboration and enhance combined capabilities to undertake joint operations in a semi-urban environment," the Army said.