Armourer with Mumbai police's QRT held for firing at, injuring cousins in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) An armourer in the Quick Response Team of the Mumbai police was arrested for alleged involvement in a firing incident in Padgha in Thane's Bhiwandi area in which two persons were injured, an official said on Sunday.

Motorcycle-borne cousins Aziz Sayyed and Firoze Sheikh were shot at and injured near Mainde village on October 13 by a masked man who fled from the scene.

"Mumbai Police QRT armourer Suraj Devram Dokare was arrested from near Kolhar bus depot in Ahmednagar district. He has been handed over to Padgha police for further action," Shirdi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke said.

Dokare has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said.