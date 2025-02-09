Arms, ammunition looted from IRB outpost in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal, Feb 9 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen looted arms from India Reserve Battalion outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district, officials said on Sunday.

The gunmen came in vehicles and looted arms from the IRB outpost in the Kakmayai area of the district on Saturday night, they said.

"Armed men who came in several vehicles looted at least six SLRs and three AK rifles from the personnel of IRB and Manipur Rifles from an outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district," officials told PTI.

"Around 270 rounds of ammunition along with 12 magazines were also taken from the post," they said.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the area and they are conducting search operations, officials said, adding that an investigation is also underway on the incident.