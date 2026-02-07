Arms, ammunition recovered during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The joint operation was conducted by the district police and the CRPF in the Bhalki Hill area under Khukhra police station limits, following a tip-off, they said.

SP Bimal Kumar said the seized items include 20 rifles, six grenades and one ammunition box.

All the rifles recovered were factory-made and had been dumped in the hill area, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit on Friday, and seized 19 fully manufactured single-barrel firearms, four partially manufactured firearms and equipment used to make them, a senior officer said.

SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said the recovery followed a tip-off that a person in Sitadih village under Angara police station limits was involved in illegal arms manufacturing.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime," Pushkar said, adding that an FIR was registered and he has been sent to judicial custody.