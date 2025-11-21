Arms, ammunition recovered from hideout near LoC in Kupwara: J&K Police

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Security forces on Friday foiled a potential terror plot by recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, including two M-series assault rifles, from a hideout near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on specific input, a search operation was launched by security forces in the Neeriyan Forest area along the Line of Control in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said during the operation, the security forces busted a major hideout which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition including, two M-series (M4) rifles with four magazines, two Chinese pistols with three magazines, two hand grenades, and some live rounds.

The official said a case has been registered, and further investigation has been launched.

The recovery of the large haul of weapons has foiled a potential terror plot, he added.