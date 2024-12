Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Imphal West district of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

The recovery was made from Sagaishabi Roa area of the district on Monday, they said.

The seized items include pistols, guns, rifles, a carbine and hand grenades, the officials said.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT