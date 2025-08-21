Arms, ammunition recovered from village in Mizoram’s Champhai

Aizawl, Aug 21 (PTI) The Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores during an operation at Saikhumpai village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs, the operation was conducted from Vaphai to Saikhumpai area on Wednesday.

After conducting a thorough search of the area, quick reaction teams recovered an assault rifle, nine grenades and 36 rounds of ammunition, among other items, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the state police at Dungtlang, it added. PTI CORR RBT