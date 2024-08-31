Arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's Tinsukia

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) The Assam Police has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Tinsukia district, a top official said on Saturday.

The recovered arms, including a submachine gun (SMG), are suspected to belong to a banned militant outfit.

“Continuing our efforts against unlawful weapon holding, One Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds Ammunition, 2 magazines and approximately one KG PEK explosive powder recovered by Police in Tinsukia,” Director General of Police G P Singh said in a post on X.

“Suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation active in Assam-Arunachal border,” he added. PTI SSG SSG RBT