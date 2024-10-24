Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 24 (PTI) Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during separate search operations in Manipur’s Kakching and Thoubal districts, the police said on Thursday.

The seized arms included hand grenades, rifles and handguns.

The security forces found one INSAS rifle without a magazine, one 9mm pistol, three hand grenades, three carbine magazines, four 9mm ammunition and others from Wabagai buffalo farm areas in Kakching, the police said in a statement.

In another operation at Kwarok Maring in Thoubal district, a country-made 9mm pistol, one SBBL gun, two hand grenades, one INSAS Magazine, three 12-bore cartridges, and a radio set, it said.

The northeastern state has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. PTI COR NN