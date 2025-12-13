Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal, Dec 13 (PTI) The Manipur Police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in Churachandpur district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The recovery was made on Friday from the Khuga Dam area, he said.

One locally-made rifle, three pistol magazines, a bomb, one grenade, two hand-held wireless sets, four improvised explosives and others were found during the search operation, the officer said.

The police also said security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC