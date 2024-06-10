Arms, ammunition seized from forest during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 10 (PTI) Security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from a forest during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, security personnel seized the arms from a forest area in Regrdahatu and Tumbahaka villages on Sunday, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The recovered items include rifles, revolvers, mortars and live cartridges, he said.

The combing operation is still on, Shekhar added. PTI BS RBT