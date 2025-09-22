Arms and ammunition seized, 1 arrested in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Rifles seized arms and ammunition and arrested one person in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the paramilitary force, along with the state police, conducted a raid at a house in Zokhawthar town on Sunday.

During the operation, one 5.56mm M4A1 carbine with magazine, nineteen 5.56mm cartridges and one hundred 7.62mm rounds were seized, it said.

One person, identified as Robert Vanlalliana, was arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles statement added.

On September 19, Assam Rifles also seized one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, one Springfield sniper rifle, one 60mm mortar tube and 21 cartridges of various rifles, 13 grenades and several war-like stores from a dense forest near Saikhumphai village in Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border. PTI CORR ACD