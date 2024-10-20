Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal, Oct 20 (PTI) Arms and ammunition have been seized during a search operation in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Sunday.

Security forces conducted the search operation in Irong Hill near STNBA Gate on Saturday, they said.

During the search operation, a 9mm pistol, four hand grenades, a detonator and 12 cartridges were seized. Besides, four empty magazines, six empty cartridges and a smoke grenade were also seized.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. PTI COR ACD