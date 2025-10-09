Arms and ammunition seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 9 (PTI) A cache of arms and ammunition has been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles launched an operation at Saikhumphai village near the India-Myanmar border on October 7 and seized one 9mm pistol, one shotgun, and fifty 7.62mm cartridges, it said.

Following the seizure, the team carried out extensive area domination to ascertain the presence of militants, who were, however, not present, it said.

The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD