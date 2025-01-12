Arms and ammunition seized in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha), Jan 12 (PTI) A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized in a dense forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The arms dump, suspected to be of Maoists, was unearthed when District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel were conducting a search operation in Jinelguda forest area under the jurisdiction of MV-79 police station on Saturday, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Sharma said.

The seized items, which were found buried in the ground, included one self-loading rifle, two magazines, four ammunition charger clips, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ball ammunition, two rounds of .303 ball ammunition, one magazine pouch, daily use items, a syringe, a mobile phone with SIM and some Maoist literature, the SP said.

Sharma said they suspect that the red rebels, who had set up camps in the area, fled the spot, leaving behind the items, in the wake of the search operations.

Advertisment

"The seized arms and ammunition belong to Maoist cadres of AOBSZC (Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) and were aimed to target civilians and security forces," he said. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD