Arms and drugs supplier nabbed near Delhi's IP Park

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A man, allegedly involved in supplying drugs and illicit arms to criminals, was arrested here after he was found in possession of 10 pistols, officials said on Sunday.

Tarun Mehra, 42, a resident of Uttam Nagar is said to be involved in his family business of exporting gold to jewellers based in the United Kingdom, they said.

He is allegedly involved in five different criminal cases, including for supply of drugs in Punjab and Delhi, police said.

"We have arrested Mehra, an arms trafficker, on June 6 after specific inputs about him were received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The officer said police got information that he was carrying 10 pistols of .32 bore in the dashboard of his car and would come near the main gate of the Indraprastha Park near Ring Road.

"He has been found involved in supplying drugs and illicit arms and ammunition to criminals of Delhi and Punjab," the DCP said.

Godara said a raiding party was constituted, a trap was laid at the place and Mehra was immediately overpowered when he arrived at the spot.