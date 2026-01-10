Arms consignment dropped by drone seized near IB in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) An arms consignment, apparently dropped by a drone from Pakistan, was recovered from a forward area near the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The recovery of the consignment, including two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, was made amid heightened security to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the officials said.

They said a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a search operation in the Paloora village of Ghagwal late Friday night following information about suspected movement of a drone from across the border.

The search parties found a packet, wrapped in yellow tape, from the banks of a stream and opened it with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the weapons, the officials said, adding the operation was still continuing when last reports were received. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK