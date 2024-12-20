Arms dealers arrested in Kolkata, automatic pistols seized

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Two alleged arms dealers were arrested in West Bengal's Kolkata after two 9 mm automatic pistols and ammunition were seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The two, identified as Rahish Kumar and Meeraj Mallik, both hailing from Bihar's Gaya district, were picked up by the special task force of Kolkata Police from a guest house at AJC Bose Road in the southern part of the city, the police official said.

He said that two 9 mm automatic pistols and 18 rounds of ammunition were found in their belongings in the hotel room.

A case under the Arms Act has been lodged and further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI AMR BDC