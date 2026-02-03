Arms, explosives seized; militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) Security forces recovered arms and explosives and arrested two militants in separate incidents in two districts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

The warlike stores were found near Bongmol and SL Zougam villages in Tengnoupal district.

One AK-47 rifle with a magazine, two pistols, two single-barrel rifles, eleven live rounds of ammunition, three radio sets and IED wires were recovered.

Security forces also “safely disposed of" 18 IEDs at the spot after recovery, the police said in a statement.

Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits were also arrested in Imphal West district, it said.

A cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was apprehended on Monday from his residence at Lambal Awang Leikai.

Another member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested on Sunday in Mayang Imphal.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. The state has been under the President’s Rule since February last year. PTI COR NN