Arms factory busted in UP, two arrested

Meerut (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Police busted an illegal arms factory and arrested two persons here on Saturday, officials said.

The accused, Naveed (26) and Mohammad Zubair (24), were arrested from the Brahmapuri area, Circle Officer Saumya Asthana said.

The accused told police during interrogation that two others, Parvez alias Farro and Shadab, used to provide them with the material for making arms. The finished weapons were sold through them and the earnings were distributed among the four, the officials said.

A milling machine, grinder, drill machine, hammer, sandpaper and 14 magazine springs used in making arms, among other equipment, were recovered from the factory, they said.

According to police, the two arrested accused started making weapons 20 to 25 days ago and had sold many pistols so far. A number of cases are registered against Naveed and Mohammad.

Efforts are being made to arrest Parvez and Shadab, police said.