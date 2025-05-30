Arms haul case: Court refuses bail to gangster Chhota Rajan, says offences serious

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A special court here has refused bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in a 2005 arms case noting that the offence is of a serious nature.

Special judge A M Patil, in his order of May 28, also refused to accept Rajan's argument of delay in trial.

"The present matter is of serious nature. Prosecution has already examined a total of 45 witnesses and as per the prosecution, the trial is likely to be completed soon," the court said.

Rajan is not entitled to bail in the present case, the court said.

A huge cache of 34 revolvers, three pistols, one silencer and 1283 live cartridges meant for use by Rajan's henchmen as part of a crime syndicate was seized by police in 2005. The prosecution's claim is that the arms were imported by Rajan's close aide Bharat Nepali.

Rajan was booked under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Customs Act and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Rajan, in his bail plea, said he has been implicated in the case despite no evidence and that he has been in judicial custody since his arrest in 2015.

Rajan, who is presently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi, also cited delay in the trial in the case. PTI SP BNM