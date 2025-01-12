Advertisment
National

Arms, IEDs recovered from Manipur''s Churachandpur, Tengnoupal districts

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Imphal, Jan 12 (PTI) Security forces have recovered seven firearms and explosive materials during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Sunday.

During a search operation in Old Gelmol village under the Churachandpur Police Station limits, seven firearms, including one AK-56 Rifle, and one Chinese-origin hand grenade were recovered, a senior officer said.

Security forces also carried out a search operation in Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal, and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each and one IED with almost 5 kg of weight.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year. PTI CORR BDC

