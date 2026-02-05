Arms-making materials recovered from Naxal hideout in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 5 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge amount of raw materials used in making weapons and explosives from a Naxal hideout in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation in Koraskodo-Pangud-Kandulpar villages under Sonpur police station limits on Wednesday.

During the operation, a large cache of materials concealed by Naxalites was detected, a police official said.

The recovered materials include about 1,300 iron pipes, around 200 aluminium rods weighing over 1,000 kg, 61 Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, 21 small BGL shells, 46 BGL-fitted bows, 14 empty Self Loading Rifle magazines, and machinery-related items used for making weapons, he said.

The recovery marks a significant success in dismantling the Maoists’ arms manufacturing network in the region, he added.

Recently, the district police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), had also established a new security camp at Koraskodo to strengthen the security grid in the area, he said.

Narayanpur police have been conducting the anti-Naxal campaign “Maad Bachao” aimed at realising the vision of a Naxal-free and empowered Bastar region, he said. PTI COR TKP NR