Arms, narcotics module busted; 2 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police said on Sunday it has busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with Pakistan links with two arrests.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the two arrested as Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

The police said 2.5 kg of heroin and five sophisticated pistols, along with magazines, were recovered from them.

Their car, which they used for transporting the consignment, was also impounded.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to ferry the contraband from across the border.

The arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and other criminals, he said.

The officer said the counter-intelligence wing of the state police in Amritsar had received inputs that some people had received a huge consignment of illegal weapons and narcotics from the border.

It had been delivered from across the border with the help of drones in the Dholan village and Chhina Bidhi Chand areas of Tarn Taran, he said.

Police intercepted a car and arrested both suspects from the nearby Amritsar-Bhikhiwind Road.

A drug consignment, recovered from the car, was supposed to be delivered to someone in Panjwar village, Yadav said.