Arms, narcotics module busted in Amritsar; 2 held

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two people.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, residents of Tarn Taran.

Police recovered 2.5 kg of heroin along with five sophisticated pistols and magazines from their possession.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border. The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab," Yadav said on X. PTI CHS SMV RHL