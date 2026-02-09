Arms, narcotics smuggling module busted in Punjab's Amritsar, 5 held

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Punjab Police busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of five persons in Amritsar, said state's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

Police recovered six pistols along with 10 cartridges, 115 grams of heroin and Rs 11.90 lakh cash.

"In an intelligence-led operation under #GangstranTeVaar, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module, arrests five accused, and recovers six sophisticated pistols, 10 live cartridges, 115 grams of heroin, and 11.90 lakh drug money," Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are actively linked to a cross-border smuggling network and involved in illegal arms and drug trafficking, said the DGP.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Cantonment in Amritsar, under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Forward and backward linkages are being probed, he further said. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ