Arms recovered, illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and destroyed around 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in separate operations in Manipur's Thoubal and Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Security forces recovered eight firearms along with ammunition and explosives from the foothills of Yerum Ching area in Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

The recovered weapons included three single bolt action rifles, five 9 mm pistols along with magazines, one hand grenade, three INSAS magazines, 40 ammunition rounds of different calibers and four detonators.

In Churachandpur district on Tuesday, a combined team of Manipur Police, Forest department and CRPF, destroyed 40 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Mongken area in Thangjing hill range, police said. PTI COR NN